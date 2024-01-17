Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on January 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5195 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.6 %

SLVO opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

