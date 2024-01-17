Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

