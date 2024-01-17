Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 2,844 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.24 and its 200 day moving average is $450.14. The company has a market capitalization of $369.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

