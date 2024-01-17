Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $632.40.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $681.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $686.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $8,952,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.