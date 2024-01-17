Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $8,952,798. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $683.41. 465,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $686.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

