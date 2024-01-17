CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.0 %

CSGP opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

