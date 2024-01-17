Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.40. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 241,140 shares trading hands.

Cortexyme Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cortexyme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 73,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

