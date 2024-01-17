Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.88.

NYSE CLB opened at $15.46 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

