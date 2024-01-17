Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 153,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,277,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.