Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in December

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. Copart has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

