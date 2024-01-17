Contrasting AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and AST SpaceMobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $47.50 million 0.80 -$3.76 million ($0.16) -20.13 AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 65.24 -$31.64 million ($0.84) -4.92

Profitability

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AST SpaceMobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73% AST SpaceMobile N/A -19.65% -15.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Wireless and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 456.90%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

