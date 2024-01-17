Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

