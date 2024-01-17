Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 704 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.80% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $114,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAH traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $127.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

