Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $121,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $12.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.77. The company had a trading volume of 522,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,099. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $266.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $600.10 and a 200 day moving average of $554.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

