Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 13,872 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,413 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $91,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 2,818,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

