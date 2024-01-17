Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $99.15 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $99,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.30. 190,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

