Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $93.85 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201,986 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.60% of Paycom Software worth $93,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.65. 121,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.