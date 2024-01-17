Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $90.84 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after buying an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.61. 702,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,095. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

