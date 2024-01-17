Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $82.10 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $82,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.21. 472,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.93 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

