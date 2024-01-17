Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $40.37 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $40,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. 26,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

