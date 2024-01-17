Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $35.73 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.48% of Medpace worth $35,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.60. 28,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $317.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

