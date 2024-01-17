Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $119.11 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.52% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $119,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ABG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.07. 8,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average is $219.18. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.