Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $111.19 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.49% of Church & Dwight worth $111,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. 150,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

