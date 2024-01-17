Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,512 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.33% of EMCOR Group worth $131,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

