Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 2,206,219 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,908,000. nVent Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 55,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.