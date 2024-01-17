Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 14,860 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.98% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $58,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 194,493 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 116,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.14. 304,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,105. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

