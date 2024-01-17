Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $106,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.65. 239,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,585. The company has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.22 and a 52-week high of $631.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

