Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 6,620 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $85,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.33. 246,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,540. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $366.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

