Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,765 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $126,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.27.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

