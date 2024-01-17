Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.17.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

