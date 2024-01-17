Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

EEM stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,961,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,512,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

