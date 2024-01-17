Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 2,411,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,125. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

