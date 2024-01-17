Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

