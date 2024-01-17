Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.83. 692,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.20. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

