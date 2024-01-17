Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.54 and a 200-day moving average of $411.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $439.80. The stock has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

