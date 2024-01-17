Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.13. 214,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,680. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

