Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 51,904 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,253. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

