Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 473 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.91. 2,454,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,317. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

