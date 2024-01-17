Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. 267,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.