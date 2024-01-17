Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 772 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.22. 620,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,412. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

