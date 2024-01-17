Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.12. The stock had a trading volume of 635,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.13 and its 200-day moving average is $511.52. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

