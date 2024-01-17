Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $167.82. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

