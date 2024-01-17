Concordium One Day Trading Volume Hits $474,642.76 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $49.77 million and $474,642.76 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,796,680,830 coins and its circulating supply is 9,090,535,345 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

