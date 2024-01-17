Comparing T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for T Stamp and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

T Stamp currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.65%. eGain has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.67%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T Stamp is more favorable than eGain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.8% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of T Stamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares T Stamp and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -195.62% -551.62% -124.09% eGain 4.85% 7.58% 3.83%

Risk & Volatility

T Stamp has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T Stamp and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $4.49 million 2.63 -$12.09 million N/A N/A eGain $98.01 million 2.41 $2.11 million $0.15 50.00

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp.

Summary

eGain beats T Stamp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.