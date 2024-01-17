Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. 1,725,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,915. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

