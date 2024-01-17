Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

CTSH stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 225,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

