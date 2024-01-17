Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 198,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Codexis by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 561,789 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. Equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

