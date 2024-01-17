CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.33. 683,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,285. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.93 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

