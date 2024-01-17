Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies by 77.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

