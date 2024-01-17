Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

