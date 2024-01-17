Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE CFG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.
Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
